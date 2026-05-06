Listen Live
Close
B'more

20 Most Affordable Suburbs in the Baltimore Area Right Now

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

Published on May 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore cityscape at sunset.
Source: Wirestock / Getty

Finding an affordable place to live in the Baltimore area can feel like a challenge, but new rankings highlight several suburbs where residents say you can stretch your dollar a little further without sacrificing quality of life.

From quiet, family-friendly communities to areas with easy access to shopping and jobs, these neighborhoods are being recognized for balancing affordability with livability.

A new ranking of Baltimore-area suburbs on Niche.com shows that a lower cost of living doesn’t have to mean fewer amenities. Many of these communities offer strong schools, safe environments, and tight-knit neighborhoods, making them attractive options for families, young professionals, and longtime residents alike.

Here are some of the top affordable suburbs in the Baltimore area:

1. Pleasant Hills

2. Fallston

3. Hampton

4. Kingsville

5. Riverside

6. Riva

7. Edgewood

8. Brooklyn Park

9. Rosedale

10. Joppatowne

11. Arbutus

12. Overlea

13. Linthicum

14. Edgemere

15. Riviera Beach

16. Aberdeen

17. White Marsh

18. Scaggsville

19. Dundalk

20. Perry Hall

Click here to see more.

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall Maryland Flowers USA
24 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Comment
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Housing Authority Launching New Waiting List System With Location Choices

Comment
Sorry we are closed sign hanging on door with green bokeh background, business closure concept
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Staple Shareef’s Grill Closing After 16 Years

Comment
26 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close