Offset Shades Cardi B For Not Cooking During Marriage

Offset is letting his feelings be known on wax and Cardi B is in the crosshairs.

On his new track “Move On” from the album KIARA, the former Migos rapper doesn’t hold back about his relationship with the “Imaginary Playerz” star. One of the most-talked about lines? “You never cooked n***s no food, you just want go out to Nobu.” Another jab comes when he raps, “You f***** around with the wrong dude, hope your next n***a be great.”*

Of course, fans immediately connected those bars to Cardi’s highly publicized new relationship with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Offset even goes as far as to dismiss their entire marriage (which isn’t remotely possible, btw): “F*** the time that we had, it’s erased.”

It Wasn’t Supposed to Sound Like This

What’s interesting is that Offset had teased the song would be more positive than it turned out. Speaking to the Associated Press, he claimed the record was about letting go peacefully: “It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace.” He also said placing the track at the end of KIARA was his way of closing that chapter. “It was great while it lasted… it’s a book that’s closed.”

Love Music? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Whether that peaceful energy made it to the track is debatable, but Offset does seem to be trying to grow in other ways. The Atlanta star recently shared that he and Quavo have been repairing their relationship after years of distance following Takeoff’s tragic death.

On a possible joint project with Quavo, Offset said: “It’s possible. No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: ‘You good?’”

He also admitted to playing a role in their fallout: “I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen… I had to. But at first I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t care. The actions I did while acting that way… I realized I was wrong. I had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything and I want the best.”

Between throwing shots at Cardi and reconciling with Quavo, Offset’s new era looks like a complicated mix of closure, honesty, and healing.

What do you think? Too far with the Cardi lines, or just rap being rap? 👀