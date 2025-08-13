Mayor Brandon Scott Suggests Trump is Targeting Black Mayors

With political tensions rising, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott delivers a compelling response to President Trump’s recent criticisms of crime and safety in the city. Trump labeled Baltimore “so far gone” on crime, a characterization Scott decried as “right-wing propaganda” and racially coded fear-mongering.

Contrary to the president’s remarks, Baltimore has achieved a 50-year low in homicides, with a 28 percent drop in violent crime this year—accomplishments Scott emphasizes are the result of his administration’s targeted interventions and community safety strategies.

In this exclusive interview, Mayor Scott doesn’t just defend his city, he sets the record straight and urges the public to look at the data and not the political rhetoric. It’s a moment that blends sharp political rebuttal with grounded leadership and factual clarity.