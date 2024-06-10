Howard University Revokes Diddy’s Honorary Doctorate Degree

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Howard University is standing on business when it comes to Diddy and the school’s affiliation with the disgraced Hip Hop mogul.

The institution has revoked Diddy’s honorary doctorate degree, which was conferred upon him in 2014, and returned a $1 million pledge made by the Sean Combs Foundation last year. Howard University released a statement saying:

“No payment toward the $1 million pledge has been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date, therefore no funds are due to be returned under the 2023 pledge agreement.”

The college also terminated that entire pledge agreement made in 2023 and another gift agreement made with Diddy in 2016. Howard University even disbanded the scholarship program named in his honor as well.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor. The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.”

Diddy attended Howard University in the late 80s for two years before dropping out. Decades later, he served as the prestigious HBCU’s commencement speaker the same year he received his honorary degree.

Rolling Stone released an investigative report on Diddy and the growing list of abuse allegations against him last month with some of those accusations dating back to his days as a student at Howard University.