Rolling Stone Publishes Report on Diddy’s Alleged History of Violence

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rolling Stone has published a comprehensive report on Hip Hop mogul Diddy’s decades-long list of abuse allegations.The article was written by two reporters, Cheyenne Roundtree and Nancy Dillon, who conducted a six-month investigation involving Diddy’s accusers, former friends, and former Bad Boy Records employees.

Roundtree and Dillon reportedly interviewed more than 50 people, including former students who attended Howard University with Diddy. It also includes additional details on physical attacks on Kim Porter, soliciting women for sex, and abusive mistreatment of employees.

Report Highlights

Diddy allegedly attacked a former girlfriend on Howard University’s campus. Multiple former students claim that they witnessed the attack, but the alleged victim declined to comment on the incident. “Puff is out here acting crazy. He’s beating her,” recalled one of the witnesses. “He screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she came downstairs.” The witness continued saying Diddy was “whooping” her with his belt.

recalled one of the witnesses. The witness continued saying Diddy was “whooping” her with his belt. Diddy allegedly struggled with letting his romantic partners “walk away” from their relationship with him, citing one instance where he sent staffers to wait outside of MTV’s TRL with signs in an attempt to win back former girlfriend and fellow artist, Jennifer Lopez.

Rolling Stone reveals that it approached Diddy months after Biggie Small’s death about putting the late rapper on the cover. However, Diddy blocked it to promote his own upcoming album at the time, No Way Out, saying, “No, he’s dead. I’m putting out [No Way Out] in July. I need to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.”

Kirk Burrowes, Bad Boy’s co-founding partner and president, recalls seeing Diddy allegedly attacking a woman inside of the Bad Boy office in 1994. He claims that him and another employee had to “tear Combs off” the woman after they heard screaming and glass shattering.

Burrowes also shares that Diddy was envious of Biggie’s friendship with 2Pac. Although Diddy wanted to be friends with 2Pac, the latter was uninterested as he had no respect for Diddy and viewed him as “corny” and “jealous”.

In 2000, Diddy allegedly hit a fellow music executive, Shakir Stewart, over the head with a chair at a wedding for dating Kim Porter. Stewart’s mother, Portia, said, “He left him bleeding on a hotel floor in Italy. He had to have stitches and then Comb’s threatened him … ‘I’m going to kill you.’ That’s when I said you need to get out of this business. That man is crazy.”

Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis, who is being charged with the murder of 2Pac, alleges that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill the Death Row rapper, which Diddy denies. Six months later, Biggie Smalls was also murdered.

According to reports, Rolling Stone sent Diddy and his legal team a detailed list of questions to give him the opportunity to address all accusations and tell his side of the story. However, his lawyer released a statement saying:

“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how reliable.”

The Justice Department is reportedly talking to several of Diddy’s accusers, including Cassie, which many legal experts think is a sign of a future indictment.

Read the full Rolling Stone report here.