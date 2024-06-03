Listen Live
Donald Trump Sits Down for First Interview Since Conviction

Published on June 3, 2024

Former President Donald Trump sat down for his first interview since being convicted of 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records.

During Fox & Friends Weekend for 2024, Trump joined the show’s hosts to discuss a wide range of topics including where his head is after his conviction, what he thought of the trial, and what he’s looking for in a vice president.

Trump started out by saying he’s “fighting for our constitution” and piggy-backed off his previous statements revealing his belief that the entire trial was “rigged.”

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star that was allegedly paid $130,000 by Trump to say quiet about her relationship with him, is also speaking out about her feelings after the trial. Her lawyer released a statement to USA Today saying:

“Obviously, this is a historical moment; there has never been a president or a former president convicted so it’s momentous in that regard … And she played a part in it. One of the things about Stormy is that it’s really important to her for people to understand that what she was saying was truthful and consistent. Stormy had a tremendous sense of not only satisfaction, but trust and admiration for how the system worked.” 

According to reports, Daniels has received multiple death threats from Trump supporters that are still ongoing. However, she would like to see Trump do jail time for the crimes of which he’s accused.

Trump is set to be sentenced in New York on July 11. He is also facing criminal charges in South Florida and Washington, D.C.

