Beach Season Starts Here: Your Chance To Win An Ocean City Getaway!

Source: Creative Services / Radio-One

Kick off beach season with Boost Mobile and B-More’s 92Q!

Pack your bags, grab your kids or your bae, and get ready for a staycation by the beach. We’re sending one lucky winner to Ocean City with a $500 Visa gift card to help cover your hotel stay plus a $100 gas card to get you there and back.

Whether you’re planning to hit the boardwalk, relax oceanside, or turn up all weekend long, 92Q has your Memorial Day plans covered. Register below for your chance to win!

[aptivada widget-id=”1886195″ widget-type=”app

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.