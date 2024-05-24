George Floyd’s Daughter Will Produce His Biopic

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

This week marks the anniversary of the tragic death of George Floyd, a black man who was murdered by police for allegedly carrying a fake $20 bill. So much has happened in the world since then, but George’s family is making sure the world remembers how he changed the world.

According to reports, George’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, and her mother, Roxie Washington, will executive produce a biopic in George’s honor entitled Daddy Changed The World. The announcement is a bold statement in preserving George Floyd’s memory and the impact his death has had on the fight for racial justice and equality.

The biopic aims to provide a comprehensive look at George’s life, focusing not on just the tragic circumstances of his death and the events following thereafter, but also on his humanity, struggles and dreams. The film will also explore George’s personal journey and his relationships.

Gianna expressed in a statement her commitment to ensuring her father’s story is told with honesty and compassion saying, “I want everyone to know what kind of man my daddy was and how he wanted to make the world a better place. This film is for him and for everyone who continues to fight for justice.”

The team working on the biopic is still looking for a director and there’s no release date yet, but with Gianna and her mother at the helm, Daddy Changed the World is expected to be a poignant and powerful tribute to a man whose death became a rallying cry for change.