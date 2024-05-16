Cardi B Says She Won’t Drop An Album This Year

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is celebrating a major milestone, but it comes with some bad news for her fans.

The rap star was recently honored for hitting one billion streams on Spotify for four of her hit singles, including W.A.P with fellow rap girlie Megan Thee Stallion, and I Like It, which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin. However, while basking in the moment on X, several users replied to her celebratory tweet with questions about her highly-anticipated sophomore album.

One fan replied saying, “No but just announce the album… let’s not talk about rollouts either cause she was jumping up and down in march about how the album is closer than we think this that n the third… nothing in april and nothing mid way thru may. But i thought yall had everything planned to the tea.”

This led to a heated exchange between Cardi and fans with Cardi eventually revealing that although she promised her new album would come out later this year, that actually won’t be happening after all.

Cardi tweeted saying, “anyway, NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

However, this new update is a pretty big plot twist for Bardi fans. Just two months ago, Cardi claimed she had “100” unreleased songs that she was working on for this upcoming album.

Several social media users felt that Cardi was just blowing off steam due to the pressure she’s been receiving from her supporters, but others think that it’s highly possible she won’t drop her next album considering it’s been six years since her debut project.

Either way, it doesn’t seem like Cardi B has plans to slow down. She was recently featured on the cover of Rolling Stone where she talked about the pressures of marriage and motherhood, all while growing her career as an artist and businesswoman.