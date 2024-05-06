Listen Live
Local

Northwest DC’s Busiest Speed Camera Issues Over 33,000 Tickets In 3 Months

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
CCTV Traffic Speeding Security Camera. Road Safety Supervision Technology in the Middle of Busy Urban City Area with Intense Car Driving. Software Interface of Monitoring Speed Limit and Road Safety

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty

The D.C. Council reviewed a report highlighting the city’s most active speed cameras, with the leading camera at the northbound Potomac Freeway at 25th Street Northwest issuing a record 33,682 tickets from October to December last year.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

The cameras, which have significantly reduced speeding by up to 96% in some areas, are part of a broader traffic enforcement strategy aimed at improving road safety. The automated enforcement program, with nearly 200 cameras installed, generated over $60 million in revenue since last October. Authorities plan to expand the program to further deter speeding and reduce traffic fatalities in D.C.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Northwest DC’s Busiest Speed Camera Issues Over 33,000 Tickets In 3 Months  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close