Baltimore Ravens Set To Face Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener

Get ready, flock because the AFC Championship game rematch is happening.
The Baltimore Ravens will kick off the 2024 NFL season in Kansas City as they face the Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The full NFL schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday but this rematch will be a moment for Ravens and Chiefs fans across the nation.
The Ravens will return to the rivalry with some new additions to the team, including Derrick Henry who joins the Ravens after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and first-round draft pick Nate Wiggins.
Baltimore Ravens To Introduce Field Seats To M&T Bank Stadium This Season
Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with first round draft pick
Ravens owner, M&T Bank will spend millions to help Baltimore kids get through college
