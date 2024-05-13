Listen Live
Local

Election day is Tuesday. Here’s when you can expect to know who won.

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Voters Go The Polls On Election Day In Baltimore

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Once the ballots are cast in Tuesday’s primary elections in Maryland, voters may have to sit tight for a bit to learn who the likely winners are.

With voters increasingly preferring to cast ballots by mail, officials have continued to tweak the ballot-counting process to get more results on election night. But there will be thousands of votes to count after Tuesday — so we may not know who all the winners are right away, especially in close contests.

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Election day is Tuesday. Here’s when you can expect to know who won.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

11 items
News

Drake OVO Store in London Reportedly Vandalized

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

10 items
News

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Baltimore Ravens Set To Face Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Baltimore Violence
Local

VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close