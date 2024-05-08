VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The popular Baltimore restaurant, Papi Cuisine, was the victim of an arson attack Monday morning.

According to CBS Baltimore, after reviewing the security video, the owners said that a woman could be seen going in between two dumpsters in the alleyway behind the business before lighting fires. She is also seen throwing a cocktail bomb into their receiving door.

Check out the video below:

There was a sprinkler system inside the receiving area of the restaurant that extinguished the flames inside and prevented further damage. The woman has not been caught but the owners told CBS Baltimore, that members of the community have identified her and that information has been passed to investigators.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: