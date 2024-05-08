Listen Live
Local

VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Violence

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The popular Baltimore restaurant, Papi Cuisine, was the victim of an arson attack Monday morning.

According to CBS Baltimore, after reviewing the security video, the owners said that a woman could be seen going in between two dumpsters in the alleyway behind the business before lighting fires. She is also seen throwing a cocktail bomb into their receiving door.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Check out the video below:

 

Related Stories

There was a sprinkler system inside the receiving area of the restaurant that extinguished the flames inside and prevented further damage. The woman has not been caught but the owners told CBS Baltimore, that members of the community have identified her and that information has been passed to investigators.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Former president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court
News

Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time

Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Happy Cinco de Mayo with two Margarita Glasses on a Colorful Background 10 items
Entertainment

10 Fun Drinks You Can Make At Home This Cinco De Mayo Weekend

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close