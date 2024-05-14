Listen Live
Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

Published on May 14, 2024

2024 Primary Election Results In Maryland Graphics

Source: R1 / Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice

The results are in!

Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2024 Primary election.

Updated May 14th, 2024 10:33 p.m. 

Baltimore City Mayor

D:

R:

President of the City Council

D: Zeke Cohen

R: Emmanuel Digman

U.S. Senator

D: Angela Alsobrooks

R: Larry Hogan

Representative in Congress

District 1

D: Blane H. Miller, III

R: Andy Harris

District 2

D: John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr.

R: Kim Klacik

District 3

D: Sarah Elfreth

R: Robert J. Steinberger

District 4 

D: Glenn F. Ivey

R: George McDermott

District 5 

D: Steny Hoyer

R: Michelle Talkington

District 6

D: April McClain Delaney

R: Neil C. Parrott

District 7

D: Kweisi Mfume

R: Scott M. Collier

District 8

D: Jamie Raskin

R: Cheryl Riley

For county-by-county breakdowns and additional results for state offices, click here. 

