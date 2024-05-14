Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The results are in!

Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2024 Primary election.

Updated May 14th, 2024 10:33 p.m.

Baltimore City Mayor

D:

R:

President of the City Council

D: Zeke Cohen

R: Emmanuel Digman

U.S. Senator

D: Angela Alsobrooks

R: Larry Hogan

Representative in Congress

District 1

D: Blane H. Miller, III

R: Andy Harris

District 2

D: John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr.

R: Kim Klacik

District 3

D: Sarah Elfreth

R: Robert J. Steinberger

District 4

D: Glenn F. Ivey

R: George McDermott

District 5

D: Steny Hoyer

R: Michelle Talkington

District 6

D: April McClain Delaney

R: Neil C. Parrott

District 7

D: Kweisi Mfume

R: Scott M. Collier

District 8

D: Jamie Raskin

R: Cheryl Riley

For county-by-county breakdowns and additional results for state offices, click here.

