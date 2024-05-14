Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

The results are in!
Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2024 Primary election.
Updated May 14th, 2024 10:33 p.m.
Baltimore City Mayor
D:
R:
President of the City Council
D: Zeke Cohen
R: Emmanuel Digman
U.S. Senator
D: Angela Alsobrooks
R: Larry Hogan
Representative in Congress
District 1
D: Blane H. Miller, III
R: Andy Harris
District 2
D: John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr.
R: Kim Klacik
District 3
D: Sarah Elfreth
R: Robert J. Steinberger
District 4
D: Glenn F. Ivey
R: George McDermott
District 5
D: Steny Hoyer
R: Michelle Talkington
District 6
D: April McClain Delaney
R: Neil C. Parrott
District 7
D: Kweisi Mfume
R: Scott M. Collier
District 8
D: Jamie Raskin
R: Cheryl Riley
For county-by-county breakdowns and additional results for state offices, click here.
