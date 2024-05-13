Listen Live
Local

Election Guide: What To Know Ahead Of Maryland’s Election Day Tomorrow

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-MARYLAND

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

May 14 is election day for the 2024 Primary Presidential Election and here’s what you should know before casting your vote.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

RELATED: Election Guide 2024: What To Know About Maryland’s Primary Election

RELATED: Election Guide 2024: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls

Additional information about Maryland’s Primary Election can be found at vote.md.gov/vote2024.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

11 items
News

Drake OVO Store in London Reportedly Vandalized

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

10 items
News

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

Baltimore Violence
Local

VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close