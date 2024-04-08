Listen Live
Local

DC Day Care Owner Recognized For Swift Evacuation Of 16 Children Before Gas Explosion

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
CNA life

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The owner and staff of a day care in D.C. were recognized as heroes and awarded for saving 16 children from a gas explosion in January. During an event, DC Fire leaders and Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged the life-saving efforts of the Baby Einstein Child Development Center.

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Owner Regina Snead highlighted their regular safety training helped in the emergency. The explosion occurred on January 18, damaging several buildings, including the day care. Snead and her team evacuated the children, aged 2 months to 4 years, upon detecting gas.

RELATED: Metro Employees Honored For Help Delivering Baby On Orange Line Train

They received two awards for their actions, with DC Fire Chief John Donnelly commending their preparedness and dedication to safety. Snead expressed gratitude, emphasizing the special skills required to ensure the children’s safety.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DC Day Care Owner Recognized For Swift Evacuation Of 16 Children Before Gas Explosion  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Athletes

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft

92Q WERQ Prom Crashers
Entertainment

Here’s Your Chance To Have The 92Q Fam Crash Your Prom!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
Really Black

Did Meek Mill Leak This Nicki Minaj Sex Tape? [VIDEO]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close