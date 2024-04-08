The owner and staff of a day care in D.C. were recognized as heroes and awarded for saving 16 children from a gas explosion in January. During an event, DC Fire leaders and Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged the life-saving efforts of the Baby Einstein Child Development Center.
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Owner Regina Snead highlighted their regular safety training helped in the emergency. The explosion occurred on January 18, damaging several buildings, including the day care. Snead and her team evacuated the children, aged 2 months to 4 years, upon detecting gas.
RELATED: Metro Employees Honored For Help Delivering Baby On Orange Line Train
They received two awards for their actions, with DC Fire Chief John Donnelly commending their preparedness and dedication to safety. Snead expressed gratitude, emphasizing the special skills required to ensure the children’s safety.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DC Day Care Owner Recognized For Swift Evacuation Of 16 Children Before Gas Explosion was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé's Long Time Bodyguard?
-
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: "This Your Last Day Playing Dumb"
-
Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked
-
Cheating With Respect? NeNe Leakes Has ‘Rules’ To Infidelity That Sparked A Dating Debate
-
Get Ready Baltimore Barbz! Here's The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List