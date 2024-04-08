DC Day Care Owner Recognized For Swift Evacuation Of 16 Children Before Gas Explosion

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The owner and staff of a day care in D.C. were recognized as heroes and awarded for saving 16 children from a gas explosion in January. During an event, DC Fire leaders and Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged the life-saving efforts of the Baby Einstein Child Development Center.

Owner Regina Snead highlighted their regular safety training helped in the emergency. The explosion occurred on January 18, damaging several buildings, including the day care. Snead and her team evacuated the children, aged 2 months to 4 years, upon detecting gas.

They received two awards for their actions, with DC Fire Chief John Donnelly commending their preparedness and dedication to safety. Snead expressed gratitude, emphasizing the special skills required to ensure the children’s safety.

