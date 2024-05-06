Portion of collapsed Key Bridge expected to be lifted from Dali in operation to refloat ship

Salvage crews from the Unified Command are working on removing a massive portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that lies across the bow of the cargo ship that caused the collapse.
The removal of “section four,” is a major step toward refloating the ship, clearing the Fort McHenry Channel, and fully opening the Port.
“The operation requires careful handling of roadbed material, crushed containers, and bridge fragments currently resting on the vessel,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in an update.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Unified Command crews said the goal is to refloat the Dali by May 10. The ship has had 182 containers extracted.
“The complexities of this next phase of operations require thorough preparation, strategic planning, and specialized expertise,” said Capt. David O’Connell, Federal On-Scene Coordinator for the Key Bridge Unified Command. “We have the right team making this work happen in the safest and most efficient way possible.”
Since the collapse, four temporary channels have opened to allow ships, including some commercial vessels.
The fourth and largest channel closed after five days as salvage operations continued.
The NTSB expects to release its preliminary report on the collapse the first week in May.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE KEY BRIDGE COLLAPSE COVERAGE…
Body Of Fifth Missing Worker Recovered At Key Bridge Collapse Site
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts
-
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
-
Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts
-
Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time
-
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations
-
The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words