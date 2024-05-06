Listen Live
1 dead, more than two dozen injured in party bus crash on I-95 in Harford County

Published on May 6, 2024

Police Siren

One person died and multiple people were injured after a party bus crashed into a guardrail Sunday morning on I-95 in Harford County.

According to Maryland State Police, 24 people were on the bus around 6 a.m. when it lost control and crashed near mile marker 77 along the northbound lanes.

One person died at the scene and 23 were taken to hospitals, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The bus belonged to Just Becuz Entertainment, which is based in Philadelphia. The company’s website says it provides transportation from Philadelphia to New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

 

Officials say no charges have been filed and are currently investigating this crash.

