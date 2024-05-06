1 dead, more than two dozen injured in party bus crash on I-95 in Harford County

One person died and multiple people were injured after a party bus crashed into a guardrail Sunday morning on I-95 in Harford County.
According to Maryland State Police, 24 people were on the bus around 6 a.m. when it lost control and crashed near mile marker 77 along the northbound lanes.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
One person died at the scene and 23 were taken to hospitals, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
The bus belonged to Just Becuz Entertainment, which is based in Philadelphia. The company’s website says it provides transportation from Philadelphia to New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Officials say no charges have been filed and are currently investigating this crash.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts
-
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
-
Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts
-
Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time
-
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations
-
The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words