Listen Live
Local

Body Of Fifth Missing Worker Recovered At Key Bridge Collapse Site

Published on May 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

The body of a fifth missing construction worker was recovered at the Key Bridge collapse site on Wednesday, officials reported.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez. He was a father of three from El Salvador and had been in the United States for nearly 20 years.

Related Stories

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Unified Command salvage teams found one of the missing construction vehicles and notified the state police. Maryland State Police investigators along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI responded to the scene.

The body was located inside of the truck.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

Crews previously recovered the bodies of four other workers including Carlos Daniel Hernández, 24, Alejandro Hernandez-Fuentes, 35, Dorlian Ronial Castillo-Cabrera, 26, and Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, 38.

Jose Mynor Lopez still remains missing and is presumably dead.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

MORE KEY BRIDGE COLLAPSE COVERAGE…

Two Temporary Channels To Port Of Baltimore Planned Around Key Bridge Collapse Site

Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse

Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site

Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

 

 

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

8 items
News

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Former president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court
News

Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time

News

The Tragic Death Of Missing Mother Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart Must Finally Call Us To National Action

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

19 items
News

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close