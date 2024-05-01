Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Candiace Dillard Bassett and her beautiful baby bump have officially made their red carpet debut. As expected, the Real Housewives of Potomac starlet was absolutely glowing.

Making one of her first appearances as a mommy-to-be, Candiace graced the red carpet as host of the GRAMMYs on the Hill Awards on Tuesday, April 30. As the emcee for the night, Candiace joined the Recording Academy for their annual celebration, which convenes music A-listers and congressional leaders in the fight for music advocacy and creators’ rights.

The “Fine Whine” (Ima Get U Right) singer arrived at the Hamilton Live D.C. venue gorgeous in glam, wearing a bold red body-hugging gown that put other maternity fashions to shame.

Candiace’s dress was one-sleeve and off-the-shoulder with a rhinestone strap and slight ruching. The garment fit the reality star like a glove (which she also wore on her left hand).

Candiace added sparkly accessories to her look, including a silver slouchy mini bag and a silver bracelet. Her hair and makeup matched her stunning outfit.

She styled her honey blonde hair in a sleek buss-down middle part with slight face-framing curls. Her face card was soft and glowing with a pink smokey eye, smooth contour, and glossy pink lipstick.

We are gagging over Candiace’s mommy-to-be glow and sensational style. But as a known fashion slayer, the Bravo-lebrity loves to serve looks.

Candiace Dillard Bassett slays mommyhood after sharing parts of her fertility journey.

Candiace announced her pregnancy within weeks of deciding not to return to the Real Housewives of Potomac. The 37-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Bassett, and enjoying every moment of her exciting new phase in life.

The beautiful bombshell recorded her fertility journey on the Bravo show, undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and procedures. According to Entertainment Tonight – where Candiace first publicly shared her baby news – her baby-to-be came from one of the embryos they froze two years ago.

When asked what she looks forward to, Candiace told ET in April, “Beyond when the baby comes, and it’s time for school, I’m terrified of math homework. But I guess with the birth, I guess I’m just looking forward to meeting them. Like, I always have these dreams — I have dreams, like, every other night of just me holding the baby, but … all you see is the head. So I’m excited to just hold them.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The 'GRAMMYs On The Hill' Soiree