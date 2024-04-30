Election Guide 2024: What To Know About Maryland’s Primary Election

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland voters will be heading to the polls for the state’s primary election on May 14, however, early voting begins this Thursday, May 2.

Below is a look at the key dates to know in Maryland’s primary election:

All registered voters can cast their ballot early in Maryland from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. between May 2 and 9 at several early voting centers throughout the state.

Maryland residents may also choose to vote by mail. Completed ballots can be dropped off in person at local voting sites and drop boxes on or before Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before May 14, and received by voters’ local board of elections by 10 a.m. on May 24.

Deadlines to request a mail-in ballot:

To receive a ballot by mail or fax, voters’ request must be received by May 7.

To receive a ballot online, voters’ requests must be received by 5 p.m. on May 10 if sent by mail or by 11:59 p.m. on May 10 if submitted online or by fax.

To receive a mail-in ballot in person, voters can request one at their local board office until election day, May 14.

Maryland’s Democratic and Republican parties will hold their primary elections in person on May 14. Winning candidates will qualify to appear on the state’s General Election ballot on November 5.