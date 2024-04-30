Listen Live
Local

Election Guide 2024: What To Know About Maryland’s Primary Election

Published on April 30, 2024

Vote sign, postcard, poster. Banner with Maryland flag with long shadow. Vector illustration.

Source: Ruslan Maiborodin / Getty

Maryland voters will be heading to the polls for the state’s primary election on May 14, however, early voting begins this Thursday, May 2.

Below is a look at the key dates to know in Maryland’s primary election:

Deadlines to request a mail-in ballot:

To receive a ballot by mail or fax, voters’ request must be received by May 7.

To receive a ballot online, voters’ requests must be received by 5 p.m. on May 10 if sent by mail or by 11:59 p.m. on May 10 if submitted online or by fax.

To receive a mail-in ballot in person, voters can request one at their local board office until election day, May 14.

Maryland’s Democratic and Republican parties will hold their primary elections in person on May 14. Winning candidates will qualify to appear on the state’s General Election ballot on November 5.

