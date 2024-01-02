92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Did you feel that, Rockville? At 12:51 AM today, Mother Nature gave us a little jolt! A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked our sleepy town. Epicenter? Right by Lakewood Country Club!

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

No injuries, no damages, just a whole lot of buzz! Residents from Potomac to Silver Spring are chatting about the rumble. Did you sleep through it, or did it shake up your night?

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Light rail fares resume after courtesy pause following service suspension

Could The Baltimore Area See The First Signifcant Snow Of The Season This Weekend?

2.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Rockville, Maryland

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-2-2024]

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-26-2023]

Baltimore County Public Schools to offer free teletherapy services to high school students

Baltimore City Announces New Free Public Wifi Network

Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-19-2023]

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers playing Coppin State in Baltimore is generating plenty of excitement

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

2.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Rockville, Maryland was originally published on woldcnews.com