A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train in Gaithersburg. According to authorities, the victim was hit by a heavy rail train behind Motel 6 near Quince Orchard Road.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
When first responders arrived on the scene, the victim was pronounced dead with no other injuries. The inquiry is being led by CSX and the Montgomery County Police Department.
They say all trains will be shut down until the investigation is completed.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County
- Maryland State Fair To Return For Three Weekends This Summer
- Former DC Deputy Mayor Sexually Harassed Second Employee
- Here’s What To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week
- Baltimore Celebrates its 294th Birthday!
- Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
- Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory Issued Friday Baltimore Region
- Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death
- One Person Dead After Small Plane Crash In Harford County
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-25-2023]
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]