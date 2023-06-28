Homicides & Non-Fatal Shootings Are Down In Baltimore So Far In 2023

For the first time in nearly a decade, Baltimore may see fewer than 300 homicides for the year.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the city has recorded 133 homicides and 300 non-fatal shootings, a significant drop from last year.
At this same time in 2022, the city had recorded 175 homicides and 343 non-fatal shootings.
Although more than 100 homicides isn’t something to celebrate as lives are still lost and families are still broken, it is progress for Baltimore compared to recent years.
Many residents across the city are hopeful that this summer will look a lot different for the city’s youth and young adult population.
