Maryland Ranked Among Top 20 Most Fun States In America

Published on June 12, 2023

Maryland State Flag

Source: Neal McNeil / Getty

Summer is officially only a few days away and with vacation season upon us, it’s time to start looking for new things to do and new places to visit!

However, a new study recently released by WalletHub suggests that you may not have to travel too far because Maryland is among the top 20 most fun states!

Maryland was ranked 18th and WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.

Maryland was ranked 26th in restaurants, 11th in Amusement Parks, 18th in Fitness Centers, 15th in Access to National Parks, and 21st in Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments.

Keep scrolling to see what states made the top 20 list!

1. California

California and USA flags waving on a clear day Source:Getty

2. Florida

The flags of Florida and United States waving in the wind on a clear day Source:Getty

3. Nevada

Flag of the US State of Nevada Source:Getty

4. New York

The New York state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America Source:Getty

5. Illinois

Illinois and US flags waving in the wind on a clear day Source:Getty

6. Colorado

The Colorado state flag waving with the national flag of the US on a clear day Source:Getty

7. Texas

The Texas state flag flies over downtown Main street Fredericksburg Texas Source:Getty

8. Washington State

Close-up of the Washington state flag waving in the wind Source:Getty

9. Minnesota

American Flag with Minnesota State Flag on a Pole, 3D Render Source:Getty

10. Louisiana

The US state flag of Louisiana waving in the wind Source:Getty

11. Arizona

The flag of Arizona waving in the wind on a clear day Source:Getty

12. Oregon

Close up view of the Oregon state flag waving on a clear day Source:Getty

13. Ohio

The Ohio state flag waving along with the national flag of the US Source:Getty

14. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania state flag waving alongside the national flag of the United States on a sunny day Source:Getty

15. North Carolina

North Carolina State Flag Source:Getty

16. Missouri

Missouri state flag waving on a clear day Source:Getty

17. Wisconsin

Wisconsin state flag waving on the wind on a clear day Source:Getty

18. Maryland

Maryland State Flag Source:Getty

19. South Carolina

South Carolina State Flag Source:Getty

20. Alaska

Alaska state flag waving in the wind on a clear day. Big dipper and polaris on a dark blue background. 3d illustration render. Selective focus. Rippled textile. US state flag. Source:Getty
