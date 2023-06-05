Free Breakast and Lunch For Students During The Summer In Baltimore County

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Alot of times when schools are out, students often go hungry. For some, students only get a meal when they attend schools. As we are days away from the summer, Baltimore County is making sure their students will not go hungry.

Beginning a week after schools let out for the summer, Baltimore County libraries and some schools will be offering breakfast and lunch to students. Director of Office of Food and Nutrition Services, Jaime Hetzler said, “We need to be able to serve our kids year-round, whether schools are in or out. So, this gives them the opportunity to have a nutritious, healthy meal every day throughout the summer.”

Any students in the district under the age of 18 will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at 1 one of 13 building and lunch at any of the 11 libraries. The only difference between this year and last year is that during COVID, students were able to pick up food and return home. This year, students must eat their food onsite.

The free breakfast and lunch program will run thru August 18th. Then in the fall, regardless of income, students will be able to receive free lunch regardless of their families income..