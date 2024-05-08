Listen Live
Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

Published on May 8, 2024

Future and Metro Boomin set off an explosive back-and-forth war via their recent collaborative album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU and he’s coming back this weekend with more heat. With the announcement of a new mixtape dropping on the same day, Gunna plans to drop an album some fans believe the Freebandz honcho dissed the former YSL affiliate.

Gunna, who is currently on his “Bittersweet” tour and prepping for the release of his new album, ONE OF WUN, slated to drop this Friday (May 10). The Young Stoner Life X account tweeted the news of the ew album, which the “pushin P” rapper reshared on his timeline.

Eagle-eyed fans took notice of Future tweeting about his upcoming untitled mixtape and some believe it’s an attempt to step on Wunna’s release date.

“F*ck yo album Sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE, read the first of a series of tweets. He followed with replies that read “MAY TENTH” and “MIXTAPE PLUTO” before ending his salvo.

Gunna, perhaps in response to those lines, wrote, “F*c What These boys talkin bout” and left the cryptic message at that.

We haven’t been able to determine if a connection between the replies on X is inspired by beef but considering Hip-Hop’s current climate, fans are making up their theories. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

