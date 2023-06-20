Kids Get Free Eye Exams & Glasses In Baltimore This Summer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The kiddies will be going back to school with perfect vision ready to learn! The Baltimore County Public Library has teamed up with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the summer. Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will visit 15 branches over June, July and August, and any child 17 and under can get an appointment.

Each appointment is 10 to 15 minutes and includes an exam and glasses if needed.

Schedule an appointment HERE