Baltimore City Offers Breakfast and Lunch For Kids This Summer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s turning out to be a good summer for the kids in Baltimore County and now Baltimore City as well. We all know that for some kids when school is in session, that is the only time they get to eat. After Baltimore County have announced that they will feed kids 18 and under this summer, Baltimore City is doing their part as well to make sure their students are fed as well.

Baltimore City Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch for students 18 an under this summer at certain sites. For the sites that are participating in the feeding have already shared their menus that children can choose from.

For a list of schools that are participating in the Summer feed program, go here.