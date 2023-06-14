Baltimore City Offers Breakfast and Lunch For Kids This Summer

It’s turning out to be a good summer for the kids in Baltimore County and now Baltimore City as well. We all know that for some kids when school is in session, that is the only time they get to eat. After Baltimore County have announced that they will feed kids 18 and under this summer, Baltimore City is doing their part as well to make sure their students are fed as well.
Baltimore City Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch for students 18 an under this summer at certain sites. For the sites that are participating in the feeding have already shared their menus that children can choose from.
For a list of schools that are participating in the Summer feed program, go here.
-
DC Young Fly’s Girlfriend & Mother Of His Children, Jacky Oh, Passes Away During Surgery
-
Not Fired: Video Of White Teacher Calling Black Student N-Word Goes Viral
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’
-
Blueface Arrested In Vegas For Alleged Involvement In Robbery
-
Baltimore Restaurant Closed Over Rodent Infestation
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
SZA On Getting A BBL: ‘I Always Wanted A Really Fat A** With Less Gym Time’