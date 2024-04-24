Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Denies Sexual Harassment Accusations

Published on April 24, 2024

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer is speaking out against sexual harassment accusations made by her former employee and photographer, Emilio Garcia.

According to earlier reports, Emilio filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles earlier this week accusing the star of subjecting him to a toxic work environment after Megan allegedly forced him to watch her have sexual relations with another woman while in a car during a trip to Ibiza. However, Megan’s attorney is blasting Emilio’s allegations as “salacious” and says no lawsuit has been filed at this time.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

Emilio reportedly claims that he was sitting right beside Megan when she started to have sex with another car passenger, and was unable to exit the moving vehicle at the time. He also accuses her of insulting him by calling him a “fat b*tch,” and claims that after the car incident, Megan started behaving differently towards him. Emilio says Megan warned him to never discuss what he saw and his pay structure changed from a flat fee to pay-per-task. Eventually, Emilio says the amount of work he did for her became less and less.

Megan herself has yet to speak out directly on the accusations.

 

