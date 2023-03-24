Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country’s First Dirt-Bike Park

Baltimore may soon be home to a dirt-bike park, the first of its kind in the country.
U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen plan to announce that $3 million is going toward building the park.
Additionally, the funds will also go toward expanding STEM programs for Baltimore students.
The group B-360 launched a capital campaign year ago to build a permanent urban dirt-bike park in the city.
