Maryland Sportsbooks Expected To Bring In Millions During March Madness

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

March Madness is in full swing and fans across the state are trying their luck by placing their best bets on games.

Mobile sports betting launched last fall and these major sporting events can mean big money for gamblers, sportsbook operators, and Maryland

In fact, Maryland made more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in February and $2.1 million in January and between the NFL playoffs and college games, January was hit with football and with bettors wagering more than $441 million.

With the Super Bowl bettors wagered nearly $340 million and although bets were down more than $100 million month-over-month, profits for sportsbook operators were up, raking in $14 million in January and more than $18 million in February.

Additionally, in February alone, bettors wagered $14 million in person but placed more than $325 million in mobile bets.

As of now for March, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens but operators are expecting a great month!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Free help is available to cope with a gambling addiction for you or someone you care about through MDGamblingHelp.org or by calling or texting 800-GAMBLER. For more information, contact the University of Maryland School of Medicine Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..