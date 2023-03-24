Howard County Police Hosting Free Steering Wheel lock Giveaway For Hyundai and Kia Owners

Howard County Police announced that they will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for targeted vehicles.
Maryland residents who own a 2016-2021 Hyundai, or a 2011-2021 Kia that requires a traditional key to start, can pick up a freewheel lock at the Northern or Southern District Station Saturday, March 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
If you plan on attending, you must present a license and registration to receive their lock.
For more info, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
One Killed, Five Injured, Including Teens, In West Baltimore Shooting
Lamborghini Stolen In Armed Carjacking In Downtown Baltimore
Baltimore City’s Health Department To Be Renamed In Honor Of First Black Health Commissioner
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Win FREE Drake Tix + $250 CASH! [Details Here]