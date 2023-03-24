Local

Howard County Police Hosting Free Steering Wheel lock Giveaway For Hyundai and Kia Owners

Published on March 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Poland Economy And Inflation

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

 

Howard County Police announced that they will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for targeted vehicles.

Maryland residents who own a 2016-2021 Hyundai, or a 2011-2021 Kia that requires a traditional key to start, can pick up a freewheel lock at the Northern or Southern District Station Saturday, March 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

If you plan on attending, you must present a license and registration to receive their lock.

For more info, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

One Killed, Five Injured, Including Teens, In West Baltimore Shooting

Lamborghini Stolen In Armed Carjacking In Downtown Baltimore

Baltimore City’s Health Department To Be Renamed In Honor Of First Black Health Commissioner

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Close