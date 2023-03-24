Howard County Police Hosting Free Steering Wheel lock Giveaway For Hyundai and Kia Owners

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Howard County Police announced that they will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for targeted vehicles.

Maryland residents who own a 2016-2021 Hyundai, or a 2011-2021 Kia that requires a traditional key to start, can pick up a freewheel lock at the Northern or Southern District Station Saturday, March 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you plan on attending, you must present a license and registration to receive their lock.

For more info, click here.

