Anne Arundel County Schools Sends Strict Warning About Fights At Games

We have seen over and over again how competitive these high school games and events can be. We have seen parents threaten and chase after the students, parents versus other parents or even parents versus the coaches or refs. After a number of occurrences, Anne Arundel County Public Schools systems are cracking down on what happens at these sporting events.

Superintendent Mark Bedell sent a letter home this week, warning about the repercussions of fighting at games. Some of these penalties include being expelled for 90 days and elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult.

The school system is asking parents to speak with their children about this.

