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Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Beer prices at NFL stadiums can vary depending on the stadium and location.

According to a study conducted in 2024 by Statica, the average price for a beer at an MLB stadium was $7.18.

Since then prices have NOT drastically changed.

However, prices can differ significantly from one stadium to another.

For example, the most expensive beer prices were found in Washington for consecutive year, while some stadiums charge considerably less.

It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check for the most up-to-date information before attending a game.

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium.

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