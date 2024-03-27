Listen Live
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

Published on March 27, 2024

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

At the time of the collapse, eight members of a construction crew were repairing potholes on the bridge deck. Authorities said two of the workers were rescued while search and recovery efforts remain underway for the others.

Here are photos of the aftermath of the loss of a Maryland landmark.

1.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

2.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

3.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

4.

Baltimore\'s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

5.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

6.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

7.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

8.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

9.

Francis Scott Key Bridge in US collapses after cargo ship collision Source:Getty

10.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

11.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

12.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

13.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

14.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

15.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

16.

Francis Scott Key Bridge in US collapses after cargo ship collision Source:Getty

17.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

18.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

19.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

20.

US-TRANSPORT-ACCIDENT Source:Getty

21.

US-TRANSPORT-ACCIDENT Source:Getty

22.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

23.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

24.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

25.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

26.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty
