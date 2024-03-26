Listen Live
Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

Published on March 26, 2024

The Francis Scott Key bridge toppled into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship that had lost power, and rescue teams were frantically searching for six members of a construction crew believed to have fallen into the waters below.

Authorities said the ship was departing the Inner Harbor around 1:30 a.m. when it struck a column of the 1.6-mile-long bridge. Dramatic video showed the ship’s lights shutting off and flickering before making contact with the bridge, which buckled and collapsed.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

 

