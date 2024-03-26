The Francis Scott Key bridge toppled into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship that had lost power, and rescue teams were frantically searching for six members of a construction crew believed to have fallen into the waters below.
Authorities said the ship was departing the Inner Harbor around 1:30 a.m. when it struck a column of the 1.6-mile-long bridge. Dramatic video showed the ship’s lights shutting off and flickering before making contact with the bridge, which buckled and collapsed.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing
-
Congrats! Kash Doll Announces She's Expecting Her Second Child
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash
-
Here’s Why Sexyy Red Won’t Reveal Identity Of Her Baby’s Father
-
92Q Tesla Giveaway
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Radio One Baltimore Job Fair - $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons