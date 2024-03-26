Listen Live
Local

Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Published on March 26, 2024

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

As news spread Tuesday morning of the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, people across the city and nation started sharing their thoughts and prayers for those impacted.

According to reports, a container ship lost power and rammed into the bridge at about 1:35 a.m. causing the span to buckle into the river below and plunging a construction crew and several vehicles into the frigid waters.

RELATED: Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

Rescuers pulled out two people, but six remain missing. Additionally, five submerged vehicles have also been found in the water, Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said during a press conference.

RELATED: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

President Joe Biden said he has directed his “Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident.”

RELATED: Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge

Below are a few statements from leaders and those sending thoughts and prayers to the City of Baltimore as the search and rescue efforts continue.

