Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family

Published on May 30, 2023

Aerial view of Baltimore skyline

Source: Ultima_Gaina / Getty

If you’re looking for a place to raise your children, you may want to reconsider these cities.

According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, Baltimore was ranked the eighth worst city to raise a family in.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

Keep scrolling to see which cities were ranked the top 10 worst cities to raise a family.

Are you surprised by the rankings? Click here to read the full breakdown.

1. Cleveland, Ohio

Skyline Of Cleveland, Ohio Source:Getty

2. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennesse, USA downtown cityscape at dusk Source:Getty

3. Detroit, Michigan

Aerial of Detroit city downtown with Renaissance center winter Michigan USA Source:Getty

4. Birmingham, Alabama

Aerial View of Birmingham, Alabama Source:Getty

5. Newark, New Jersey

Aerial view of Newark, New Jersey Source:Getty

6. San Bernardino, CA

Aerial view over Big Bear Lake Village with snow, South California, USA Source:Getty

7. Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana, USA downtown skyline on the Red River Source:Getty

8. Baltimore, Maryland

Aerial view of Baltimore skyline Source:Getty

9. Hialeah, FL

Aerial panorama Hialeah Gardens Miami FL USA Source:Getty

10. Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Skyline Source:Getty
