Local

Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America

Published on April 6, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD

Source: ianmcdonnell / Getty

 

Baltimore is known for a lot of wonderful things, however, a recent report has ranked the Charm City as the fourth most dangerous city in America.

The report released by Forbes highlights the most dangerous and safest cities across the United States.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

RELATED: Baltimore Ranked The Fourth Most Stressed City in the US

“The report allows us to see what factors may connect safe and dangerous cities to each other. Readers can also learn a bit of what to expect from visiting or living in different cities,” says Doug Milnes, MoneyGeek’s chief of data analytics. “Being aware of the facts—rather than simply the reputations of different cities—is paramount before a big move or vacationing.”

Keep scrolling to see the top 15 most dangerous cities. Click here to read the entire report.

RELATED: WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

1. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Missouri downtown city skyline view and the Gateway Arch over the Mississippi River Source:Getty

2. Mobile, Alabama

Springtime in downtown Mobile, Alabama Source:Getty

3. Birmingham, Alabama

Aerial View of Birmingham, Alabama Source:Getty

4. Baltimore, Maryland

Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD Source:Getty

5. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennesse, USA downtown cityscape at dusk Source:Getty

6. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit's Greektown district in the daytime Source:Getty

7. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, USA Downtown City Skyline Source:Getty

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

Skyline of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States across Mississippi River Source:Getty

9. Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana, USA downtown skyline on the Red River Source:Getty

10. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Aerial view of Baton Rouge, the Capitol of the American State of Louisiana at sunset Source:Getty

11. Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA Source:Getty

12. Oakland, California

Oakland, CA at Night Source:Getty

13. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Skyline Looking South Source:Getty

14. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri - Cityscape Source:Getty

15. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sunrise on Ben Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia from Cooper Point, Camden, New Jersey Source:Getty
Close