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YK Niece Answers the Question: "Who Doubted Me?" The Answer?

XXL Freshman YK Niece Answers the Question: “Who Doubted Me?”

XXL Freshman YK Niece opens up about the challenges she overcame and the people who doubted her along the way.

Published on August 20, 2026
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  • Despite a nonstop schedule, YK Niece is committed to delivering her new album 'Who Doubted Me' this year.
  • YK Niece is collaborating with top female artists, embracing the 'girl power' of their joint tour.
  • From Pepsi pallets to the studio, YK Niece's strong work ethic and gratitude fuel her rapid rise in the industry.

When YK Niece pulled up she made one thing clear: she has been booked and busy since day one. And she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Her upcoming album has a name that says everything you need to know. She started with the title “Niece” before deciding to save that for a deeper, more personal project down the road. Instead, this one is called “Who Doubted Me.”

“Who doubted me? Everybody,” she said with a grin. That’s the fuel.

“Who Doubted Me?” The Album Taking Shape on the Road

Getting the project done hasn’t been easy. Between city-to-city flights, studio sessions, and an upcoming college homecoming run, breaks are rare. “I’ve been booked nonstop since I started,” she explained. “It just started slowing down—but I still go on tour in two months.” She promised the album drops this year, and to hold fans over, she’s releasing one of the big records early.

Speaking of that tour, YK Niece is hitting the road with two of the biggest female artists in the game names she’s keeping under wraps for now. “We felt like the world needed that,” she said, describing the collab as pure girl power. “All grinding, doing it together.”

XXL Freshman, Girl Power Tours, and Being Seen on a Bigger Stage

The XXL Freshman Class 2026 nod caught her off guard in the best way. “I wasn’t shocked, but I was shocked,” she laughed. “That’s how I knew, okay, you’re being seen by big eyes.”

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Still Saving: How YK Niece Keeps Her Feet on the Ground

For someone rising this fast, YK Niece keeps her money mindset grounded. She proudly calls herself cheap. “I save all my money. I’m trying to invest, double it.” Even a 75-cent charge for blue cheese gave her pause. Still, she treats herself when it counts, dropping serious cash on a birthday celebration without stress. “I knew I was gonna be straight when I got home.”

Her studio process depends on the clock. On a deadline, she locks in and gets it done. But when the time is hers? “We having a party. We’re gonna vibe out, listen to music, get the energy right.” That energy, she believes, shapes the whole record.

From Pepsi Pallets to the Studio: The Work Ethic Behind the Rise

The grind wasn’t always glamorous. Before the shows and features, she was clocking in at Pepsi building pallets and working security. “I knew I had bills to pay,” she said. That hustle never left her.

Through it all, she stays grateful. How does she celebrate herself? “By waking up every day thanking God to do what I’m doing again and again and again.”

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XXL Freshman YK Niece Answers the Question: “Who Doubted Me?” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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