K. Michelle Says She's No Mean Girl, Sends Warning To Shamea
K. Michelle Doubles Down On ‘Mean Girl’ Innocence After Kandi’s Claims, Sends Stern Warning To Shamea–‘Keep Playing With Me!’
The drama between K. Michelle, Kandi Burruss and Shamea Morton is heating up off-camera.
On Wednesday, K. Michelle took to social media to set the record straight after Kandi appeared on The Big Tigger Morning Show and threw some shade at the Jesus & Whiskey star. During the interview, host Francesca Amiker informed Kandi that K. Michelle allegedly called her “a mean girl” during this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but K says that’s far from the truth.
K. Michelle said she never asked Shamea to go to a concert with her and Kandi, the root of the “mean girl” allegations.
K. Michelle disputed the claim on social media and addressed it again during a live social media Q&A on Aug. 20.
While defending herself, the singer also opened up about what allegedly happened the night she spent time with Shamea and her mother, and issued Shamea a warning, suggesting she has information that her co-star probably would not want made public.
K. Michelle began by addressing the Charlie Wilson concert, making it clear that she never asked to attend the event with Shamea and Kandi, a claim Shamea brought up during her interview with Carlos King in June. The off-camera situation has reportedly contributed to the tension between Kandi and the singer this season, along with those fiery “mean girl” claims.
“Y’all know damn well ain’t asked to go no Charlie Wilson concert with no Kandi… No disrespect, but for what?” she explained.
K. Michelle said that after spending time with Shamea and her mother that night, she realized she needed to keep her “distance,” claiming that something felt “wrong” to her.
According to K. Michelle, she later spoke with Shamea by phone, during which she claimed Shamea told her that Kandi had learned she was offended about not being invited to the concert, due to the Xscape singer’s loyalty to Rasheeda Frost, K. Michelle’s longtime foe. Shamea allegedly apologized for not inviting her and claimed she and Kandi would “get long” and be “the best of friends” if they got to know one another.
Still, something felt off. K. Michelle said the entire conversation left her confused because she had never had an issue with Kandi.
“Why are you being messy, Shamia? What are we even talking about? Yes, this is a pretty woman. Yes, she has success. Me and this lady have never had a problem. We’re in the music industry. We’ve never had a problem in over 10 years.”
She continued:
“What are you doing? Telling her, and telling them, Rasheeda and them, telling these girls that I want to hang with them. Out of all of these years, I done got away from that. You done come into my life, and you telling these girls I’m asking to hang with them? You out your f–king mind!”
K. Michelle had something to say to Kandi Burruss and Francesca Amiker about those “mean girl allegations, too.
K. Michelle then pleaded with Shamea to leave her “out” of the drama before shifting her attention to Kandi and Big Tigger Morning Show host Francesca Amiker.
The singer took a shot at Amiker, claiming she could have “had her job” before telling the radio host to “go somewhere and finish your breakfast and read a book.” The comment was noticeably more restrained than the remarks K. Michelle made about Amiker on Wednesday, when she referred to her as Tigger’s “side piece.”
K. Michelle also doubled down on her denial that she ever called Kandi Burruss a “mean girl.”
“Now, when did I say that, b–h? When? When did I say that?”
She also called out Kandi, alleging that the reality star wanted to say something “crazy” about her.
“Because you said it too quick. But that’s okay. I still respect you. I’m still a woman. Sick of it,” she added.
More on the flip!
K. Michelle sent a strong warning to Shamea Morton.
K. Michelle saved her strongest warning for Shamea, who she appeared to blame for igniting the latest round of drama. The singer told her co-star to back off, claiming she has proof seemingly around something that Shamea’s husband may not want to know.
“I’m really pissed. You just sat here and started all that stuff with me and that girl and probably them other girls, too. You got me once, you won’t ever get me again,” she said before adding. “Cuz the one person in your life that you don’t want to know something about, I got proof. Not no shouting out on the reunion couch. I got real proof. So you keep playing with me.”
K. Michelle also took to social media to further defend herself, insisting that she didn’t “do nothing” to Kandi or Shamea.
Did K. Michelle and Shamea Morton fight during the RHOA Reunion?
Yikes, there’s a lot of drama to unpack here, and it looks like things could be getting even stickier.
During a recent interview with Kelli Potter, Francesca Amiker appeared to ask Kelli whether it was, in fact, Shamea and K. Michelle who allegedly almost got into a physical altercation during the RHOA reunion. The allegation was recently brought up by Shamea herself during a sit-down conversation with Amiker last week. And Kelli didn’t answer but looked noticeably nervous about the claim.
So… what exactly is going on here?
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K. Michelle Doubles Down On ‘Mean Girl’ Innocence After Kandi’s Claims, Sends Stern Warning To Shamea–‘Keep Playing With Me!’ was originally published on bossip.com