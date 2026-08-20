Listen Live
Close
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Karmelo Anthony Scores Win to Push for a New Trial

Karmelo Anthony's legal team successfully removed his trial judge as attorneys fight to overturn his murder conviction and sentence.

Published on August 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Karmelo Anthony’s legal team has scored an important victory as it pushes for a new trial following his conviction in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

As first covered locally by NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reporter Jala Washington, Anthony’s appellate attorneys sought to remove District Judge John Roach Jr. from handling post-trial proceedings. On Wednesday, visiting Judge Sid Harle granted the defense’s request, ruling that Roach should be recused because his public comments after the trial could cause a reasonable person to question his impartiality.

During the hearing, Anthony’s attorneys played an 18-minute interview Roach gave to WFAA following the trial. Among their concerns was Roach’s defense of his courtroom decisions and his statement that jurors “got it right.” Harle said he believed Roach could still be fair, but determined that the appearance of possible bias was enough to warrant his removal.

Anthony, now 19, was convicted of murder in June and sentenced to 35 years in prison. The case stems from an April 2025 confrontation at a Frisco, Texas, high school track meet. Prosecutors argued Anthony intentionally stabbed Metcalf during an argument over seating beneath a team tent, while Anthony maintained that he acted in self-defense after Metcalf confronted and physically pushed him. Jurors ultimately rejected the self-defense argument.

His new attorneys are now seeking to have the conviction thrown out entirely. They argue the original trial included several serious procedural problems, including restrictions on public courtroom access and disputes surrounding a pretrial agreement that limited what evidence both sides could introduce.

Retired Judge Michael Chitty has been assigned to consider Anthony’s motion for a new trial. That hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 20. Winning the recusal does not overturn Anthony’s conviction, but it ensures a different judge will decide whether he should receive another trial.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q appeal Austin Metcalf baltimore chey parker Frisco, Texas Jala Washington John Roach Jr. Karmelo Anthony Michael Chitty murder quicksilva morning show Sid Harle Stabbing trial WFAA

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A man wearing sunglasses and a white outfit with a large chain necklace, performing on stage with a purple and yellow Baltimore Ravens logo in the background.
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Announce Kickoff Watch Party Featuring Soulja Boy, Crab Feast

Comments
Baltimore Downtown Aerial View With River
4 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Housing Authority Opens Public Housing Waiting Lists Through Aug. 31

Comments
Poster for "End of Summer Jam" music festival featuring 42 Dugg, Yung Miami, Skilla Baby, and other artists. Includes venue details and event date.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q End of Summer Jam On The Water Edition Presented By IKON Entertainment

Comments
Welcome back to school chalkboard banner with 3d cartoon backpack and books.
29 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

Comments
Old license plate
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

MVA Sends Thousands of Notices to Maryland Drivers With Out-of-State Tags

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close