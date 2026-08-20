Karmelo Anthony Scores Win to Push for a New Trial

Karmelo Anthony’s legal team has scored an important victory as it pushes for a new trial following his conviction in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

As first covered locally by NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reporter Jala Washington, Anthony’s appellate attorneys sought to remove District Judge John Roach Jr. from handling post-trial proceedings. On Wednesday, visiting Judge Sid Harle granted the defense’s request, ruling that Roach should be recused because his public comments after the trial could cause a reasonable person to question his impartiality.

During the hearing, Anthony’s attorneys played an 18-minute interview Roach gave to WFAA following the trial. Among their concerns was Roach’s defense of his courtroom decisions and his statement that jurors “got it right.” Harle said he believed Roach could still be fair, but determined that the appearance of possible bias was enough to warrant his removal.

Anthony, now 19, was convicted of murder in June and sentenced to 35 years in prison. The case stems from an April 2025 confrontation at a Frisco, Texas, high school track meet. Prosecutors argued Anthony intentionally stabbed Metcalf during an argument over seating beneath a team tent, while Anthony maintained that he acted in self-defense after Metcalf confronted and physically pushed him. Jurors ultimately rejected the self-defense argument.

His new attorneys are now seeking to have the conviction thrown out entirely. They argue the original trial included several serious procedural problems, including restrictions on public courtroom access and disputes surrounding a pretrial agreement that limited what evidence both sides could introduce.

Retired Judge Michael Chitty has been assigned to consider Anthony’s motion for a new trial. That hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 20. Winning the recusal does not overturn Anthony’s conviction, but it ensures a different judge will decide whether he should receive another trial.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.