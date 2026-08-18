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Sen. Jon Ossoff Draws MAGA Rage After Natalie Harp Trump Jab

While on the stump this past weekend, Sen. Jon Ossoff remarked on Trump aide Natalie Harp's closeness to the president.

Published on August 18, 2026
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Sen. Jon Ossoff

Sen. Jon Ossoff is currently on the campaign trail for his reelection bid for his Senate seat, wowing crowds with speeches that have gained national attention. Over the weekend, Sen. Jon Ossoff took a jab at frequent target President Donald Trump, remarking on his always-present aide, Natalie Harp, which drew anger from the MAGA faithful.

Sen. Jon Ossoff was in Atlanta on Sunday (August 16) at a rally, delivering a speech that sent shockwaves through the nation for its direct attack on President Trump.

“While the sailors on the [USS] Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings,” Ossoff said. “He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn’t want to do his job.”

Ossoff added, “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie [Harp] on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

Natalie Harp is a former One America News Network staffer who landed on Trump’s radar in 2019 when she praised the president’s health policies during a Fox News interview. Today, Harp, 34, is never far from Trump’s side and assists him by handing him printouts of stories and clippings from social media.

Harp’s brother, Preston Harp, told The Daily Mail that the relationship between the pair is “unhealthy” and said his sister is seeking a “father figure” in the president.

We’ll share some reactions below to Sen. Jon Ossoff’s jab at President Donald Trump over Natalie Harp below.

Photo: Getty

Sen. Jon Ossoff Draws MAGA Rage After Natalie Harp Trump Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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