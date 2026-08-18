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Baltimore Voters to Decide on $1,000 Baby Fund Proposal

Published on August 18, 2026
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A proposal that would provide financial support to families with newborns in Baltimore has collected enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot, WBAL-TV 11 News reports.

The Baltimore Baby Fund would provide a one-time benefit worth up to $1,000 to parents of newborns through cash payments, supplies or other subsidies. Supporters estimate the program could help about 7,100 babies born in Baltimore each year and cost approximately $15 million annually.

WBAL reports the proposal does not identify where the money would come from. If approved by voters, the Baltimore City Council would be responsible for determining a funding source and establishing how the program would operate. That could include using an existing city agency, creating a new agency or establishing a commission to oversee the benefits.

The ballot measure also does not require every eligible family to receive a direct cash payment. Instead, the proposal states that money in the Baby Fund could only be used to strengthen the economic stability of Baltimore families with newborns.

The City Council would also need to pass legislation outlining eligibility requirements and how benefits would be distributed. WBAL reports possible approaches include prioritizing low-income families or parents who receive Medicaid.

Some Baltimore residents told WBAL they support providing additional help to new parents, while others raised concerns about funding, taxpayer costs and determining who would qualify.

Similar programs exist elsewhere, including baby bond initiatives in several states and Washington, D.C.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he supports the proposal and looks forward to developing a program aimed at giving Baltimore babies and families a stronger start.

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