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Royal Farms Employee Arrested After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Customer

Royal Farms Employee Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Customer With Gun in Baltimore

Published on August 18, 2026
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A Royal Farms employee was arrested after police say an altercation with a customer escalated into threats involving a handgun early Sunday morning in Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the Royal Farms in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway around 4 a.m.

Police said officers learned that a dispute had occurred between a 40-year-old female employee and a 34-year-old female customer. During the altercation, investigators say the employee pulled out a handgun and threatened the customer.

The employee is also accused of striking the customer with a metal pole, injuring her arm. Medics were called to the store to provide assistance, but police said the customer declined medical treatment.

During the investigation, officers searched the employee’s belongings and reportedly found a loaded handgun inside her bag. Police seized the weapon.

The employee was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including assault, handgun violations, obstruction and reckless endangerment, according to Baltimore Police.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about what led to the altercation.

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