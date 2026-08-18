New music is here, and Nipsey Hussle fans finally have something they’ve been waiting years to hear. More than seven years after the rapper’s death, his estate has released Prolific, a 15-track collaborative project featuring previously unreleased material. One track getting attention features Cardi B and Ty Dolla $ign, with Nipsey himself previously expressing excitement about Cardi’s contribution to the record.

Speaking of Cardi, she may have another major performance on the way. According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, the Bronx rapper allegedly taped an NPR Tiny Desk concert in Washington, D.C. Attendees were reportedly required to turn over their phones before entering the session. NPR and Cardi have not publicly confirmed the performance, but the report has fans wondering which songs could make the setlist.

The rumored appearance comes as Cardi continues releasing music and reportedly filming new visuals, keeping the momentum surrounding her latest era going.

Meanwhile, Trina is preparing to close a major chapter in her career. The Miami rap legend revealed that her upcoming album is expected to be her final studio album after more than 25 years in hip-hop.

While Trina may be stepping away from releasing full-length projects, fans still have one more album to look forward to — and plenty of questions about which artists could join the veteran rapper for her final musical bow.

From unreleased Nipsey music to Cardi B rumors and Trina’s farewell, hip-hop has plenty to talk about.

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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B & Trina Make Headlines was originally published on kysdc.com