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DMV LOCAL RECAP: FBI Warns Hackers Are Stealing Explicit Photos

The FBI is warning social media users about hackers stealing explicit photos and personal information to fuel extortion, stalking and harassment.

Published on August 18, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

The FBI is warning social media users to protect their accounts as criminals increasingly target private photos and videos for sexual exploitation. In an Aug. 10 cyber alert, the FBI said sexual exploitation actors are illegally accessing social media and personal accounts belonging to both adults and minors. The goal is often to steal explicit images or videos, also known as non-consensual intimate images, before sharing the material online or selling it through criminal marketplaces.

But investigators say the stolen images may only be the beginning. Criminals can also publish victims’ personally identifiable information, including names, birthdays, email addresses, phone numbers and social media usernames alongside the explicit material. That information can leave victims vulnerable to continued harassment, sextortion, stalking and other targeted attacks.

The FBI says hackers are using several methods to access accounts. In some cases, criminals impersonate social media customer service representatives and send messages claiming an account is being disabled or locked. They may then convince a victim to share a verification code that allows the criminal to reset the account password and gain access. Federal officials are also putting a special focus on college athletes. The FBI and NCAA announced a joint effort to educate student-athletes about sexual exploitation schemes, noting that athletes may be targeted because of their public profiles, campus visibility and increased exposure through Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

The FBI recommends using unique passwords, enabling multifactor authentication and being cautious about unexpected account-support messages. Users should never provide passwords, PINs or authentication codes to someone contacting them unexpectedly.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by cybercrime can also file a complaint through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: FBI Warns Hackers Are Stealing Explicit Photos was originally published on kysdc.com

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