Da Baddest Takes A Bow?! Trina Announces Plans For Her Final Album After Nearly 30 Years As Rap Royalty

The Baddest is getting ready to bow out on her own terms.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Trina recently made an appearance on 99 JAMZ Live and dropped a major announcement about the future of her music career. After nearly three decades in the game, the Queen of Miami revealed that her upcoming album will likely be her final full length project.

“I think ima do one more album. I have one more in me. It’s been a minute my last album came out in 2019. And next year will be seven years so let’s get it to. This is it, this is it.”

Trina currently has six studio albums under her belt, and if she keeps her promise of releasing album number seven during the seventh year since her last project, the timing feels almost too perfect. The number seven is often associated with completeness, perfection and divine fulfillment, so if the Diamond Princess is really ready to close this chapter, seven feels like the right number to do it with.

Trina has been making her mark on hip hop since 1998 when fellow Miami rapper Trick Daddy recruited her to appear on his track “Nann N***a.” The verse immediately caught listeners’ attention and helped launch a career that would eventually lead to a deal with Slip n Slide Records and Atlantic Records.

She released her debut album, Da Baddest B***h, on March 21, 2000, officially introducing the world to the confidence, attitude and unapologetic femininity that would become her signature.

More than two decades later, Trina’s influence is still being celebrated.

In 2021, she participated in a Verzuz battle with her longtime friend and fellow rap legend Eve. The following year, BET honored Trina with the “I Am Hip Hop” Icon Award during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Earlier this year, her hometown of Miami gave her another major honor by naming a street after her, “Still The Baddest Street.” Trina dedicated the moment to several family members she has lost over the years, including her brother Wilbrent Bain Jr., her mother Vernessa Taylor and her niece SUGA.

Her impact has always gone beyond music too.

Through her nonprofit organization, the Diamond Doll Foundation, Trina works to support young girls navigating challenges in their lives. She recently hosted a free back to school event in Miami that provided students and families with school supplies, games, music, food and more.

And while fans have been waiting since 2019 for another Trina album, she certainly has not disappeared from the spotlight.

The Miami legend has continued performing, including joining Cardi B on stage during her Little Miss Drama Tour and recently hitting the stage alongside Rick Ross. She has even crossed into professional wrestling, making a guest appearance on All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite in support of Diamante during her matchup against Jade Cargill.

It’s still up in the air whether album number seven ends up being her final project, but one thing is certain. Trina has already built a legacy that extends far beyond one final album.

Nearly 30 years later, she is still the baddest.

Da Baddest Takes A Bow?! Trina Announces Plans For Her Final Album After Nearly 30 Years As Rap Royalty was originally published on bossip.com