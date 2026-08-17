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Quavo And Pharrell Take A Random Side Quest To Disneyland

Quavo And Pharrell pulled up to the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland.

Published on August 17, 2026
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Two men wearing Mickey Mouse ear hats standing in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World.
Source: @Quavo / Instagram

Quavo and Pharrell pulled up to the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland.

Living their best lives would be an understatement. The unexpected link-up quickly went viral, not only because of how random the side quest was, but because Pharrell was spotted rocking a pair of unreleased Adidas.

The two hitmakers have also been spending time together in the studio. Pharrell recently produced Quavo’s latest single, “Trance,” adding another major record to his long list of collaborations with Atlanta rapper.

Of course, Skateboard P had to hit fans with his signature four-count intro before the track another standout record as he looked to build momentum around his latest run.

Wham even made sure to acknowledge the production on the track, rapping over the signature intro, “This beat came from Pharrell.”

Now Pharrell is going viral for something completely outside of music. His random Disneyland adventure with Quavo has the internet flaming them.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Quavo is the new swag champ?!

Bubble gun for safety, LOL.

Trap Castle is crazy work.

This is too accurate…

Worst linkup is a bit of a stretch.

Leg day may not be in the weekly regimen.

It don’t get no flyer than Huncho & Skateboard P.

Quavo And Pharrell Take A Random Side Quest To Disneyland was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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